Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 08:15
Business

Romanian farm supply retailer Agroland raises EUR 1.6 mln by private placement

20 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian company Agroland Business System, which operates the largest farm supply store chain in the country, has concluded its private placement of shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange in just one day after drawing high interest from local investors.

The investors placed orders for a total of 8.56 million shares worth RON 38.5 million (EUR 7.9 mln), 4.85 times more than the company put up for sale, Ziarul Financiar reported.

In the end, the company sold 1.765 million shares at RON 4.5 per share, raising almost RON 8 mln (EUR 1.6 mln), which gives it a valuation of some EUR 10 million.

The minimum subscription amounted to RON 99,000 (over EUR 20,000), the equivalent of 22,000 shares. The company plans to list its shares by the end of the year.

The private placement of shares took place eight months after the company raised RON 8.1 million (EUR 1.67 mln) through a corporate bond offer. The company used part of the money to develop a new store concept, Agroland MEGA, which addresses both traditional and high-income customers.

Agroland is the biggest retailer of farm supplies in Romania, with 250 shops throughout the country and 400,000 unique customers per year. In 2019, the company recorded a turnover of EUR 30 million.

The company's founder is local entrepreneur Horia Cardos.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Wynnyk/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 08:31
30 October 2020
Business
Romanian farm supply retailer Agroland opens its biggest store in eastern Bucharest
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 08:15
Business

Romanian farm supply retailer Agroland raises EUR 1.6 mln by private placement

20 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian company Agroland Business System, which operates the largest farm supply store chain in the country, has concluded its private placement of shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange in just one day after drawing high interest from local investors.

The investors placed orders for a total of 8.56 million shares worth RON 38.5 million (EUR 7.9 mln), 4.85 times more than the company put up for sale, Ziarul Financiar reported.

In the end, the company sold 1.765 million shares at RON 4.5 per share, raising almost RON 8 mln (EUR 1.6 mln), which gives it a valuation of some EUR 10 million.

The minimum subscription amounted to RON 99,000 (over EUR 20,000), the equivalent of 22,000 shares. The company plans to list its shares by the end of the year.

The private placement of shares took place eight months after the company raised RON 8.1 million (EUR 1.67 mln) through a corporate bond offer. The company used part of the money to develop a new store concept, Agroland MEGA, which addresses both traditional and high-income customers.

Agroland is the biggest retailer of farm supplies in Romania, with 250 shops throughout the country and 400,000 unique customers per year. In 2019, the company recorded a turnover of EUR 30 million.

The company's founder is local entrepreneur Horia Cardos.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Wynnyk/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 08:31
30 October 2020
Business
Romanian farm supply retailer Agroland opens its biggest store in eastern Bucharest
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

19 November 2020
Business
London-based startup looks for financing on Romanian equity crowdfunding platform
17 November 2020
Travel
Romania's Transylvania, on National Geographic’s list of destinations on the rise for 2021
17 November 2020
Business
Romanian tech unicorn UiPath reportedly advances with preparations for 2021 IPO
16 November 2020
Politics
Romania and Russia congratulate pro-EU candidate Maia Sandu for victory in Moldova presidential elections
15 November 2020
Social
New tragedy in Romania: Ten dead and seven injured after fire at COVID-19 section in local hospital
13 November 2020
Business
Romania's economic recovery in Q3, slower than anticipated
10 November 2020
Social
Books worth EUR 3.3 mln stolen by Romanian Mission: Impossible gang in London return to rightful owners
10 November 2020
Nature
Romania photo of the day: Mountain ranger catches Brocken spectre in Bucegi Mountains