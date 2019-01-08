Agriculture minister says RO will see first wool-insulated houses this year

Romania will see this year the first houses with sheep wool insulation, agriculture minister Petre Daea told Agro TV, Mediafax reported.

The process to get the product approved is currently underway, the minister said. He said that companies in Bacău, Bistriţa and Vâlcea are manufacturing wool batts of various length, thickness and density to be used for the thermal insulation of buildings.

The minister also explained that meetings will take place with builders of wood houses from Germany and Belgium about a potential collaboration. Wool insulation is well suited for timber constructions.

“This natural product, wool, an extremely valuable resource, has a series of advantages, as we are talking about natural products, compared to the synthetic ones currently used,” a press release from the Agriculture Ministry reads.

Romania had approximately 9.8 million sheep in 2017.

(Photo: Pixabay)

