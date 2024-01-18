Agriculture minister: Big German food company eyes Romania for full relocation

Minister of agriculture Florin Barbu announced that Romania could become the largest food processing hub in Southeast Europe, as "a large German company seeks to move all its processing here," and that the local companies can develop new capacities with public financing under the Investalim grant scheme.

"I am in talks with a very large company from Germany that wants to relocate all [its] processing [capacity] to Romania. Considering Investalim, a EUR 1 billion state grant scheme, and the German company willing to bring all its know-how to Romania, we will be the largest [food] processing country in Southeast Europe for decades," said minister Barbu, quoted by Economica.net.

In addition, according to the minister, Romania is targeted by another German company with activities in animal husbandry. It would likely invest in 10 farms of 100,000 pigs each year.

The national program for the development and support of the food industry Investalim is implemented in 2023-2026 through the Investalim State Aid Scheme.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)