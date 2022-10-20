Adrian Ghenie, a Romanian painting artist, fetched over GBP 2.6 million in a London auction for his 2009 art "Turning Point 1." The painting comes from a private collection and has been estimated at between GBP 2.2-GBP 2.8 million, News.ro reported.

The private collection, which he presented back in the time during his first UK solo exhibition, boasts 150x300 cm in size and depicts three characters sitting at a round table with colorful shades of magenta, purple, blue, black, and brown.

Born in the city of Baia Mare in the '70s, Adrian Ghenie is a University of Art and Design Cluj-Napoca graduate, where he studied the characteristics of 19th and 20th centuries artists. In 2011, however, art aficionados started recognizing Adrian for his participation with New York-based leading contemporary gallery, Pace Gallery, and his debut US solo exhibition in 2013.

Ghenie, now based in Berlin, Germany, racks in millions for his arts, including his "Swimming Pool" painting (sold for USD 22,500), "The Fake Rothko" (USD 2.4 million), "Nickelodeon" (over USD 9 million), "Pie Fight Interior 12" (over USD 10 million), and his self-portrait of Vincent Van Gogh (USD 2.59 million). Sometimes, it even triples and quadruples over its original market estimate.

(Photo source: Christies.com)