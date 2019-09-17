Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 09/17/2019 - 10:54
Romanian Govt. plans EUR 9.7 mln IT system for adoptions
17 September 2019
The Government is to discuss today, September 17, a project to create a national IT system for adoptions, Mediafax reported. The project amounts to almost RON 46 million (EUR 9.7 million).

The National IT System for Adoptions (SINA) is to deliver a series of e-services needed to streamline the processing time of adoption requests, determine the best child - adopting parent/family matches, and ensure the child’s post-adoption monitoring.

It will allow users to access information regarding procedures and forms, download and upload forms, and access a support/ help-desk service. It is also to simplify and secure the way adoption-related data is managed, stored and used.

The beneficiary of the project is the National Child Protection and Adoption Authority.

The project will contribute to the implementation of the 2020 National Digital Agenda Strategy.

It will be funded from non-refundable, external funds and from the budgets of the Work Ministry and the Communications Ministry.

(Photo: Shutterstock)  

 [email protected]

