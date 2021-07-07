Israeli investor in Romania shifts back to real estate sector

Israeli businessman Isaac Cohen-Hoshen, the co-founder of Adama group and currently the manager of one of the largest cattle producers in Romania, is preparing to return to the real estate sector again with a project including 750 apartments, a residential complex idle since 2015 near the former Policolor factory in eastern Bucharest.

The investor is in the process of obtaining a Zonal Urban Plan. He intends to build 11 12-storey towers and five four-storey blocks, according to public documentation, which would involve an investment of about EUR 40 million, according to Profit.ro calculations.

The businessman bought, after the financial crisis of 2008, a plot of land of about 3 hectares near the former Policolor factory from a group of Israeli investors who intended to build here the Casablanca residential complex, with over 1,200 homes.

Isaac Cohen and his son Dvir Cohen Hoshen are, together with David Flusberg, co-founders of Adama, a company which developed over 1,700 apartments in Romania and the region.

Isaac Cohen-Hoshen also controls the Koplax dairy farm in Gorgota, Prahova county, together with the Israeli capital company Jesselson Investments. Until the closure of the Israeli-owned dairy factory Tnuva, Cohen's farm was one of the milk suppliers.

(Photo: Pixabay)

