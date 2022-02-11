Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

ABN Systems announces US subsidiary ahead of BVB listing

11 February 2022
ABN Systems International (BVB: ABN), which operates the IT&C accessories and smart home products brand Tellur, announced the opening of a US subsidiary to spur its sales in this part of the world, adding imminent access to the large-sized markets of India and Egypt.

The sales on the US market might surpass those in Europe by the end of the year, the company said.

The bright outlook is unveiled ahead of the listing of its shares on the AeRO market at Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on February 14.

The company raised RON 5.48 mln (EUR 1.1 mln) in a private placement completed on January 4, at a post-placement value of the company of RON 99 mln (EUR 20 mln).

With a portfolio of over 30,000 IT&C products and accessories, ABN Systems is already operating in over 25 countries on 4 continents and aims to accelerate the expansion of external sales channels, both by entering new markets and by consolidating the current ones.

(Photo source: the company)

