Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 01/06/2022 - 08:24
Capital markets powered by BSE

 

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

ABN Systems concludes first IPO on AeRO market of Bucharest Stock Exchange

06 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

ABN Systems International, the owner of the only 100% Romanian brand of telecom accessories and smart home products, Tellur, and one of the most important companies in the market for distribution of IT&C products and accessories in Romania, concluded on January 4 the first initial public offering (IPO) of shares in the history of the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

A number of 1,059,434 shares were subscribed in the offer, and the final price set up in the offer was RON 5.18 per share, resulting in a RON 5.5 mln (EUR 1.1 mln) total size of the IPO.

Following the conclusion of the offer, the anticipated capitalization of ABN Systems International stands at RON 99 mln (EUR 20 mln).

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 01/06/2022 - 08:24
Capital markets powered by BSE

 

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

ABN Systems concludes first IPO on AeRO market of Bucharest Stock Exchange

06 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

ABN Systems International, the owner of the only 100% Romanian brand of telecom accessories and smart home products, Tellur, and one of the most important companies in the market for distribution of IT&C products and accessories in Romania, concluded on January 4 the first initial public offering (IPO) of shares in the history of the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

A number of 1,059,434 shares were subscribed in the offer, and the final price set up in the offer was RON 5.18 per share, resulting in a RON 5.5 mln (EUR 1.1 mln) total size of the IPO.

Following the conclusion of the offer, the anticipated capitalization of ABN Systems International stands at RON 99 mln (EUR 20 mln).

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks