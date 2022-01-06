ABN Systems International, the owner of the only 100% Romanian brand of telecom accessories and smart home products, Tellur, and one of the most important companies in the market for distribution of IT&C products and accessories in Romania, concluded on January 4 the first initial public offering (IPO) of shares in the history of the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

A number of 1,059,434 shares were subscribed in the offer, and the final price set up in the offer was RON 5.18 per share, resulting in a RON 5.5 mln (EUR 1.1 mln) total size of the IPO.

Following the conclusion of the offer, the anticipated capitalization of ABN Systems International stands at RON 99 mln (EUR 20 mln).

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

andrei@romania-insider.com