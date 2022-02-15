Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 02/15/2022 - 09:39
Capital markets powered by Bucharest Stock Exchange

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

ABN Systems’ shares drop on AeRO debut as war fears drag down the local market

15 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The shares of ABN Systems International (ABN), one of the leaders in the distribution of IT&C products and accessories in Romania, went down 5.4% on their first day of trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s AeRO market, on February 14, 2022.

The ABN shares closed the first day of trading at RON 4.9, down from RON 5.18, which was the closing price of the IPO carried out in December-January. The trading volume on the first day was also significantly lower compared to previous debuts on AeRO as the transactions totaled less than RON 160,000 (EUR 32,300). The company’s capitalization after the first day of trading was RON 93.7 million (EUR 18.9 mln).

ABN’s debut was overshadowed by the 2% drop recorded by the Romanian blue-chip index BET, which mirrored similar declines recorded by international stock indices. Local and international investors are worried about the imminence of a war in Ukraine, which would significantly increase the risks at NATO’s eastern border.

ABN Systems is the first local company that carried out an initial primary public offering (IPO) on the AeRO market, instead of a private placement. The company attracted RON 5.5 million (EUR 1.1 mln) from investors in January. It will use the money for development and expansion.

“By listing the shares, we have achieved a strategic goal, raising the company to a higher level of visibility both among customers and in the labor market, aiming to attract top professionals in the team. At the same time, the status of listed company increases our credibility with current and future partners in the dozens of countries where we sell our brand, Tellur,” said George Barbu, president of ABN Systems International.

With a portfolio of over 30,000 IT&C products and accessories, ABN Systems is present in markets in about 30 countries, on four continents, and aims to accelerate the expansion of external sales channels, both by entering new markets and by consolidating the current ones.

In the first half of 2021, ABN Systems International recorded a net turnover of almost RON 50 million, an increase of 34% compared to H1 2020. ABN Systems International's net profit in H1 2021 was RON 2.4 mln, more than 8 times higher than the one registered in the same period of the previous year. Sales on foreign markets increased by 114% compared to the same period of 2020, exceeding RON 26 mln.

The company had an average number of 70 employees in June 2021. According to the prospectus, ABN Systems will continue the policy of distributing dividends to shareholders and is considering the possibility of distributing stock dividends, but also the implementation of a stock option plan dedicated to employees.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: BVB)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 07/30/2021 - 08:57
30 July 2021
Capital markets powered by Bucharest Stock Exchange
Romanian IT company makes strong debut on Bucharest Stock Exchange
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 02/15/2022 - 09:39
Capital markets powered by Bucharest Stock Exchange

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

ABN Systems’ shares drop on AeRO debut as war fears drag down the local market

15 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The shares of ABN Systems International (ABN), one of the leaders in the distribution of IT&C products and accessories in Romania, went down 5.4% on their first day of trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s AeRO market, on February 14, 2022.

The ABN shares closed the first day of trading at RON 4.9, down from RON 5.18, which was the closing price of the IPO carried out in December-January. The trading volume on the first day was also significantly lower compared to previous debuts on AeRO as the transactions totaled less than RON 160,000 (EUR 32,300). The company’s capitalization after the first day of trading was RON 93.7 million (EUR 18.9 mln).

ABN’s debut was overshadowed by the 2% drop recorded by the Romanian blue-chip index BET, which mirrored similar declines recorded by international stock indices. Local and international investors are worried about the imminence of a war in Ukraine, which would significantly increase the risks at NATO’s eastern border.

ABN Systems is the first local company that carried out an initial primary public offering (IPO) on the AeRO market, instead of a private placement. The company attracted RON 5.5 million (EUR 1.1 mln) from investors in January. It will use the money for development and expansion.

“By listing the shares, we have achieved a strategic goal, raising the company to a higher level of visibility both among customers and in the labor market, aiming to attract top professionals in the team. At the same time, the status of listed company increases our credibility with current and future partners in the dozens of countries where we sell our brand, Tellur,” said George Barbu, president of ABN Systems International.

With a portfolio of over 30,000 IT&C products and accessories, ABN Systems is present in markets in about 30 countries, on four continents, and aims to accelerate the expansion of external sales channels, both by entering new markets and by consolidating the current ones.

In the first half of 2021, ABN Systems International recorded a net turnover of almost RON 50 million, an increase of 34% compared to H1 2020. ABN Systems International's net profit in H1 2021 was RON 2.4 mln, more than 8 times higher than the one registered in the same period of the previous year. Sales on foreign markets increased by 114% compared to the same period of 2020, exceeding RON 26 mln.

The company had an average number of 70 employees in June 2021. According to the prospectus, ABN Systems will continue the policy of distributing dividends to shareholders and is considering the possibility of distributing stock dividends, but also the implementation of a stock option plan dedicated to employees.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: BVB)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 07/30/2021 - 08:57
30 July 2021
Capital markets powered by Bucharest Stock Exchange
Romanian IT company makes strong debut on Bucharest Stock Exchange
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks