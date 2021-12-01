New Romanian platform for gym trainers gets EUR 0.5 mln financing

Romanian startup Hyperhuman, which develops a platform that helps gym trainers produce video content to be delivered online, received EUR 500,000 financing from venture capital fund EGV, with the participation of Sparking Capital and Simple Capital.

The Romanian startup was founded by one of the former Fitbit product leaders.

Hyperhuman helps fitness trainers create quality video workouts in just a few minutes, greatly simplifying the content production and editing process.

With the Hyperhuman app, the coaches record short videos with the main movements, and the AI ​​technology automatically generates training videos and teasers for social media.

The product is currently in beta, providing access to a small group of coaches, and the launch of the public version would take place in the spring of this year.

"We help coaches to excel in their field of activity by creating and distributing quality content, and we promise them that the product will always have a free version," said Bogdan Predusca, CEO and co-founder of Hyperhuman.

"2021 will be a booming year for fitness applications. At EGV, we saw a lot of applications from many startups, but now we have also found huge differentiators to invest in: a super-professional team led by Bogdan Predusca and a new approach based on understanding and processing video content with the help of AI. How not to join the project?" said Dan Calugareanu - EGV partner.

Bogdan Predusca is a former product leader at Fitbit and an entrepreneur with over 17 years of experience in the technology sector.

