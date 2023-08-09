Events

Events in Romania: Holzstock Festival takes place at fortified church in Hosman this month

09 August 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Holzstock Festival, the event that aims to promote the architectural heritage of Hosman, a village in Sibiu county, and the initiatives in Hârtibaciului Valley, will hold its ninth edition between August 18th and August 20th.

The festival takes place in the ensemble of the fortified church in Hosman. The church’s yard will host camping areas, while the barn will serve as a relaxation area during the day and a dance floor for the after-parties. The event aims to raise awareness of the need to preserve the area’s architectural heritage by using the village’s buildings in an updated context, the organizers explained.

Starting with this edition, the festival aims to focus on smaller bands that are relevant to the evolution of the indie/alternative scene in Romania.

“For this year’s edition, we had the privilege of selecting for Holzstock the Romanian indie bands that I think are, at this point, most relevant, consistent, fresh, and have the strongest stage presence. These are bands that could easily fit the lineup of any important alternative festival but are overlooked by most local festivals. We have prepared a mix of shoegaze, indie, garage, punk, post-punk and even something prog and math post-metal for our uber-cool and uber-nice audience,” Vlad Ilicevici, the event’s musical director, explained.

The lineup includes Cardinal, Baby Elvis, The Nuggers, Astro Générale, Bad Decisions, D.E.N.I.S., Plant, Vague, and the festival’s resident trio Orkid.

The program also includes pottery, painting, and knitting workshops, train rides on the historic narrow-gauge line in Hârtibaciului Valley, activities for children, hiking, and guided tours of the Hosman fortified church.

More on the program and tickets here.

(Photo: Janos Gaspar/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Events

Events in Romania: Holzstock Festival takes place at fortified church in Hosman this month

09 August 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Holzstock Festival, the event that aims to promote the architectural heritage of Hosman, a village in Sibiu county, and the initiatives in Hârtibaciului Valley, will hold its ninth edition between August 18th and August 20th.

The festival takes place in the ensemble of the fortified church in Hosman. The church’s yard will host camping areas, while the barn will serve as a relaxation area during the day and a dance floor for the after-parties. The event aims to raise awareness of the need to preserve the area’s architectural heritage by using the village’s buildings in an updated context, the organizers explained.

Starting with this edition, the festival aims to focus on smaller bands that are relevant to the evolution of the indie/alternative scene in Romania.

“For this year’s edition, we had the privilege of selecting for Holzstock the Romanian indie bands that I think are, at this point, most relevant, consistent, fresh, and have the strongest stage presence. These are bands that could easily fit the lineup of any important alternative festival but are overlooked by most local festivals. We have prepared a mix of shoegaze, indie, garage, punk, post-punk and even something prog and math post-metal for our uber-cool and uber-nice audience,” Vlad Ilicevici, the event’s musical director, explained.

The lineup includes Cardinal, Baby Elvis, The Nuggers, Astro Générale, Bad Decisions, D.E.N.I.S., Plant, Vague, and the festival’s resident trio Orkid.

The program also includes pottery, painting, and knitting workshops, train rides on the historic narrow-gauge line in Hârtibaciului Valley, activities for children, hiking, and guided tours of the Hosman fortified church.

More on the program and tickets here.

(Photo: Janos Gaspar/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 August 2023
Macro
Romania's central bank sees slightly higher inflation and more risks posed by Govt. 's policy
04 August 2023
Justice
Romanian court lifts Tate brothers’ house arrest
01 August 2023
Business
Romania's ruling coalition promises to cut public spending, tax loopholes
31 July 2023
Tech
SAP opens digital innovation hub in Bucharest
31 July 2023
Interviews
Oltenia de sub Munte: The Romanian region aiming to become a UNESCO geopark
26 July 2023
Interviews
“Accept that you’re going to be seen.” A blind Romanian climber’s tale of courage, determination and success
20 July 2023
Events
Coldplay will hold first concert in Bucharest next summer
13 July 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
FTSE Russell and MSCI include Hidroelectrica’s shares in their indices just after BSE debut