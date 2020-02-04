Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 12:44
Culture
George Enescu Philharmonic in Bucharest starts streaming concerts online
02 April 2020
The George Enescu Philharmonic in Bucharest is launching an online season, including the institution’s most important concerts recorded in the last years.

The concerts will be streamed every Thursday, at 19:00 on the philharmonic’s website (fge.org.ro), on is Facebook page and on its YouTube channel. The concerts can be viewed free of charge and the recordings will be available for 48 hours.

The program of the first concert to be broadcast includes works by George Enescu, Sergei Rachmaninoff, and Georges Bizet. Christian Badea is conducting, while pianist Daniel Ciobanu will perform alongside the orchestra.

(Photo: Adobe Stock)

Normal
1
 

