Approximately 5,000 healthcare workers were expected to protest on Monday, March 11 in Bucharest. The protest is the last warning before a general strike, organizers warned.

The protest is about the low wages in the sector, according to the organizers, the Sanitas Federation healthcare union, but it is also directed against the latest government emergency ordinance regarding some wage increases in healthcare.

The rally started at 11:00 AM in Victoriei Square and continued with a march and a rally at the Ministries of Labor and Health, followed by a march and a rally in front of the Parliament Palace.

"We demand that both ministers fulfill their obligations and grant all the rights requested. We accuse them of the blatant violation of their public duties, which they did by politicizing the social dialogue. The blatant violation of social dialogue results in an Emergency Ordinance on wages that completely contradicts what was agreed upon in the negotiations concerning the new wage law," union representatives say, cited by News.ro.

The unions are asking the Parliament to back a wage increase that is above the rate of inflation. The Sanitas union also says that it has begun procedures for a general strike if their complaints are not listened to.

"The demonstrations we organize on Monday, March 11, in the capital, and the project of the Agreement on the strike procedure, are the last actions prior to the general strike. We note that the protest actions are carried out to support the claims put forward by the Federation 'Sanitas' to defend the rights of healthcare employees. Even though the Emergency Ordinance concerning the wages of healthcare staff provides for a series of salary increases, it is an Ordinance of inequity and injustice," the protesters say.

(photo source: Inquam Photos | Octav Ganea)