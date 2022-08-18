50 drummers to simultaneously perform in Iaşi’s “Toboşariada”

Fifty drummers will simultaneously perform six internationally beloved rock songs during the "Toboşariada," an event part of the Iaşi Music Experience string of events.

Some of the drummers already reached fame, while some are just starting out. The idea of the simultaneous drummer performance came from Ionuţ Nistor, a local doctor whose son is passionate about drums and is currently learning to play them. He was also inspired by similar events that are organized in the US and Europe, where up to 1,000 artists play a song together.

The event is part of the Iaşi Music Experience project, which will take place between August 24 and August 26.

“The ‘Toboşariada’ is the only one of its kind in the country, and aims to obtain national recognition for the values and culture of Iaşi,” said Petran Paveliuc, artist, initiator, and organizer of the Iaşi Music Experience. It is also meant to promote this instrument and support the artists.

“It was almost like a post-pandemic reaction. [During the pandemic] some of the most financially and emotionally impacted ones were instrumentalists, members of bands who could no longer perform live and had to reorient themselves,” said Ionuţ Nistor, cited by Ziarul de Iaşi.

"The drums represent the rhythm, which is very important. After all, without rhythm, music, life, and everything that surrounds us could not exist. Everything around us has its own rhythm," added Ştefan Aftene, an experienced drummer.

The event will take place in Palas Garden and attendance is free of charge.

(Photo source: Tobosariada)