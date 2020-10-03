Number of coronavirus cases in Romania goes up to 17, 5 patients declared cured

Romania reported two new coronavirus infection cases on Monday, March 9, bringing the total count to 17. Of these, 5 patients were declared cured and released from hospital.

The new cases are a 73-year-old woman from Buzău and a 60-year-old man from Bucharest.

The woman returned on March 2 from Rimini but was not in isolation since the area was not under quarantine at the time of her arrival in the country.

The man had already been admitted at the Dimitrie Gerota Hospital when he tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus. He was admitted on March 5 and was tested for the coronavirus several days later, after he developed “an aggressive pulmonary symptomatology,” the authorities said.

An investigation was started to identify all the people who were in contact with him, both medical staff and acquaintances, so that they would also be tested. He is to be transferred at the Matei Bals Infectious Diseases Institute in Bucharest.

Similarly, the woman from Buzău will be transferred at the same institute in Bucharest. After she came into contact with a pupil of the B.P.Hasdeu High School in Buzău, classes were suspended at the educational institution.

On March 9, a total of 27 people were under quarantine in Romania. Another 11,198 people were under isolation at home and monitored by doctors, the Strategic Communication Group with the Internal Affairs Ministry (MAI) announced.

On Monday, March 9, Romania decided to close all the schools until March 22. One day before, the authorities decided to ban events with more than 1,000 participants. All direct bus lines and trains to and from Italy and all flights between Romania and Italy are currently suspended.

(Photo: Virgil Simionescu/ Inquam Photos)