Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 09:39
Social
Number of coronavirus cases in Romania goes up to 17, 5 patients declared cured
10 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania reported two new coronavirus infection cases on Monday, March 9, bringing the total count to 17. Of these, 5 patients were declared cured and released from hospital.

The new cases are a 73-year-old woman from Buzău and a 60-year-old man from Bucharest.

The woman returned on March 2 from Rimini but was not in isolation since the area was not under quarantine at the time of her arrival in the country.

The man had already been admitted at the Dimitrie Gerota Hospital when he tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus. He was admitted on March 5 and was tested for the coronavirus several days later, after he developed “an aggressive pulmonary symptomatology,” the authorities said.

An investigation was started to identify all the people who were in contact with him, both medical staff and acquaintances, so that they would also be tested. He is to be transferred at the Matei Bals Infectious Diseases Institute in Bucharest.

Similarly, the woman from Buzău will be transferred at the same institute in Bucharest. After she came into contact with a pupil of the B.P.Hasdeu High School in Buzău, classes were suspended at the educational institution.

On March 9, a total of 27 people were under quarantine in Romania. Another 11,198 people were under isolation at home and monitored by doctors, the Strategic Communication Group with the Internal Affairs Ministry (MAI) announced.

On Monday, March 9, Romania decided to close all the schools until March 22. One day before, the authorities decided to ban events with more than 1,000 participants.  All direct bus lines and trains to and from Italy and all flights between Romania and Italy are currently suspended.

(Photo: Virgil Simionescu/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected] 

Read next
Comments
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 09:39
Social
Number of coronavirus cases in Romania goes up to 17, 5 patients declared cured
10 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania reported two new coronavirus infection cases on Monday, March 9, bringing the total count to 17. Of these, 5 patients were declared cured and released from hospital.

The new cases are a 73-year-old woman from Buzău and a 60-year-old man from Bucharest.

The woman returned on March 2 from Rimini but was not in isolation since the area was not under quarantine at the time of her arrival in the country.

The man had already been admitted at the Dimitrie Gerota Hospital when he tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus. He was admitted on March 5 and was tested for the coronavirus several days later, after he developed “an aggressive pulmonary symptomatology,” the authorities said.

An investigation was started to identify all the people who were in contact with him, both medical staff and acquaintances, so that they would also be tested. He is to be transferred at the Matei Bals Infectious Diseases Institute in Bucharest.

Similarly, the woman from Buzău will be transferred at the same institute in Bucharest. After she came into contact with a pupil of the B.P.Hasdeu High School in Buzău, classes were suspended at the educational institution.

On March 9, a total of 27 people were under quarantine in Romania. Another 11,198 people were under isolation at home and monitored by doctors, the Strategic Communication Group with the Internal Affairs Ministry (MAI) announced.

On Monday, March 9, Romania decided to close all the schools until March 22. One day before, the authorities decided to ban events with more than 1,000 participants.  All direct bus lines and trains to and from Italy and all flights between Romania and Italy are currently suspended.

(Photo: Virgil Simionescu/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected] 

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania with our new Expat and Travel Guide in print! The 2020 edition is a perfect present and helps you to understand and discover Romania. Our SPRING OFFER is available here.

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

09 March 2020
Social
Update: Romania closes all schools to fight coronavirus outbreak
09 March 2020
Business
Bucharest Stock Exchange plunges amid coronavirus, oil price concerns
08 March 2020
Social
Romania announces unprecedented restrictions to limit coronavirus spreading
08 March 2020
Social
Update: Two more coronavirus cases in Romania on Sunday, total count reaches 15
08 March 2020
Discover Romania
Romanian film review – Unmissable: Uppercase Print
06 March 2020
Eco
British Ambassador reacts to illegal waste exports from his country to Romania
06 March 2020
Entertainment
Women’s Day gift: Vodafone Romania boasts with world’s first live holograms in 4K resolution
04 March 2020
Business
How much will the first electric Dacia cost? In Romania, it could be as affordable as the Logan model

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40