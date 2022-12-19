Mircea Dușa, former minister of national defense under Victor Ponta’s cabinet from 2012 to 2015, died after a long battle with cancer in his Mureș residence, as announced by the ministry on December 19, 2022. He was 67 of age.

Dușa, who climbed through the ranks of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), was an important figure in Romanian politics. He held various positions before the 1989 Revolution at the Communist Party and resumed his political activity in his hometown of Toplița in Harghita from the 1970s to the 1990s. He became the elected deputy from PSD for Harghita back in 2008.

“In all the public dignities he held, whether it was minister of defense, interior or for relations with Parliament, prefect or MP, Mircea Dușa did his duty with honor and respect for the public interest. God rest him in peace!” says Marcel Ciolacu, the President of Romania’s Chamber of Deputies and leader of PSD.

After Victor Ponta’s cabinet term ended, Dușa was elected as the prefect of Mureș County in 2018 but resigned on December 10, 2019.

“He was a Romanian and a real man, a loyal friend and a valuable politician. I am proud that we were together in the political and governmental team that did many good things for people. God rest his soul,” says former PM Victor Ponta.

“We send, on behalf of the entire staff of the Romanian Army, our sincere condolences to the bereaved family. God rest him in peace!,” the Ministry of Defense says in its message.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)