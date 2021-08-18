Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. 

 

Business

Romanian IT company Zitec sees 60% increase in turnover on digital transformation trend

18 August 2021
Zitec, a leader in the IT & digital marketing market in Romania, registered a turnover of EUR 7.4 million in the first half of 2021, about 60% higher compared with the same period of the previous year.

The company, which specializes in the development of digital transformation solutions and services, aims to end 2021 with a turnover of EUR 16 mln.

For the second part of the year, the company relies on the development of partnerships with Google, Microsoft, Adobe and VTEX, but also on the segment of digital transformation projects, both for Romania and for Europe and the United States, with customized software development services, e-commerce, blockchain and mobile applications, as well as security and data protection and digital marketing services.

“The growing trend noticed last year in the digitization of companies has been maintained, most of them already noticing the first beneficial effects of the digital transformation projects implemented mainly at the beginning of the pandemic,” said Alexandru Lapusan, CEO & Co-Founder of Zitec.

He added: “In the second half of the year, we will continue the development of new directions, cybersecurity services as well as the mobile and blockchain segment, and we rely on sustained growth of the cloud-computing and digital marketing segments.”

Zitec currently has a team of 230 people, up by a third compared with the same period of last year.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Editor's picks