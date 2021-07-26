Self-service chain operator ZebraPay floats EUR 3 mln bonds at BVB

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

The RON 14.8 mln (EUR 3 mln) bonds issued in a private placement in June by ZebraPay, the local leader of the self-service payment terminal market, are listed at Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on July 27.

The company operates the SelfPay network of stations.

It issued 30,000 bonds with a nominal value of 100 euros and a coupon of 5.5%, due on June 16, 2026. During the investment, 99 investors subscribed, and the minimum subscription of an investor was 200 bonds, respectively EUR 20,000.

The private placement and the listing of the bonds were operated with the support of BT Capital Partners.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)