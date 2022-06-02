Romanian family-owned natural resort invests EUR 20 mln to become biggest in Europe

The Romanian Zaga Zaga Resort, also known as the Siret Delta, aims to become the largest resort in Europe, with planned investments of EUR 20 million over the next three years. Up until now, the owners have invested EUR 15 million in the resort, which has become one of the most popular tourist destinations in Romania’s Moldova region.

Owner Francesca Radu talks about her family's route to get here: “The Zaga Zaga story began with the fish farm, whose foundation was built in 2010. In 2016, we opened the trout and sturgeon fish farm, and, in 2018, we opened the Zaga Zaga Resort, with its bungalows and houseboats, the restaurant, and the adventure park. Then, we built the swimming pool and, in 2019, we made the yurts and the barn to serve as an event area. We have given back a generous space to nature and at the same time we have given nature back to people. This has been our investment into the resort so far.”

The Zaga Zaga Resort, which the owners lovingly refer to as the Zaga Zaga Village, currently comprises of a collection of mobile bungalows, houseboats, and glamping style yurts, and includes four restaurants, which can serve up to 2,000 people at one time, and a barn for private and corporate events.

Additionally, the resort offers a variety of entertaining activities available in their adventure park, their concert and festival area, animal farm, swimming pool, and two tennis courts - all in the beautiful setting of the anthropic delta and forest which cover an 82-hectare area.

The resort complex also includes the trout and sturgeon fish farm, from which fresh live fish can be purchased and which currently supplies fish to their restaurants. The owners would also like to open a store in which to sell caviar and other fish-based specialties.

The Zaga Zaga project recently won third place in the Romanian Top Hotel Awards in the Best Resort category.

(Photo source: the company)