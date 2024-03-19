Romanians under 18 given free access to public museums and exhibitions

The Romanian Senate has tacitly adopted a bill initiated by Liberal (PNL) MPs, which provides that all children and young people up to the age of 18 can benefit from free admission to museums and public collections under public law, subordinated to local and central public authorities.

Senator Gigel Ştirbu, the initiator, argued that free access to museums would encourage young people to explore the world of art, history, science, and culture, an experience that can stimulate curiosity and continuous learning.

"Free access to museums can help reduce social inequality. Young people from families with limited financial resources should not be excluded from important cultural and educational experiences because of cost. Museums can promote social integration and cultural diversity. Offering free access to young people can attract people from various demographic groups, which can help promote a more inclusive and open environment. Museums can also be places to discuss and debate cultural, historical, or social issues. By facilitating the access of young people to these institutions, it is possible to promote civic involvement and awareness of current issues," states the statement of reasons for the draft normative act, quoted by Wall-street.ro.

(Photo source: Anyaberkut/Dreamstime.com)