Young Romanian will spend over three years in prison for jihadist propaganda

Luigi Constantin Boicea, a young Romanian who was arrested in December 2016 for being engaged in jihadist propaganda, will spend three years and four months in prison.

The High Court of Cassation and Justice dismissed the appeal he had filed against the sentence ruled by the Craiova Court of Appeal in May this year. Thus, the sentence of three years and four months remained final, reports local Mediafax.

Luigi Constantin Boicea was first arrested in December 2015 for making jihadist propaganda online. He was soon placed under judicial control but broke the conditions of this measure and was placed under preventive arrest in December last year.

During the judicial control, he was not allowed to access the Internet anymore, but he continued “to access sites used for propaganda and training of future combatants belonging to the terrorist organization Daesh/Islamic State, and by trying to make contact with the leaders or representatives of that terrorist organization to obtain financial and logistical support for committing an act of terrorism,” according to a statement from the Directorate for Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT).

Moreover, the Romanian teenager also participated in a training organized online by Daesh. The training included information on how “to assemble and use, and what are the effects and safety measures needed to be taken into account during handling and using different types of destructive means, firearms, and explosive materials and devices.”

Romanian arrested for terrorism

Irina Marica, [email protected]