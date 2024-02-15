This year Deutsche Schule Bukarest opens its doors on the first day of spring

News from Companies

Do you want your child to study German in a multicultural community? If so, you are welcome on 1st March, between 9:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., on Coralilor Street, 20A, in Bucharest.

You can plan your visit here.

On this special Open Doors Day, parents can visit and explore all areas of the campus. You are invited to visit all the classrooms, the sports fields and playgrounds, to discover the library, watch the children rehearse in music class or admire the halls where the children's art is on display. If they want to treat themselves to a quiet moment, they can use the outdoor relaxation area. They can also enter the school canteen, where the children are served with delicious food every day.

As the Open Day falls on a Friday, you can attend classes and find out about the educational programme directly from the teachers on site.

The first idea to found a school like today's DSBU was born in 2007 in an apartment in Bucharest, where only a few children were enrolled. Since 2012, the German School Bucharest has been one of the 140 German schools abroad that are recognized and certified by the German state. It is also important to know that DSBU is the only school in Romania that teaches entirely according to the German curriculum and is a member of the World Association of German Schools Abroad.

All children are united under one roof, from creche to kindergarten, primary school, middle school and high school. 90% of DSBU teachers are native German speakers. They have a great passion for teaching and a big heart when it comes to support children on their journey, both on a personal and pedagogical level. For them, every child is important and is introduced to knowledge while learning mutual respect, responsibility, humanity, friendship and teamwork in an intercultural space.

The vision of DSBU is to build a future in which all children are better prepared for this active society. The community of the German School Bucharest firmly believes that the educated and nurtured child of today will be the happy adult of tomorrow. In this way, they could join the 6th generation of International baccalaureate German graduates.

Everything is ready to satisfy the curiosity of all parents who resonate with the DSBU community and wish to join it.

Before your visit, you must fill out the registration form here.

Enjoy your experience!

*This is a Press release.