Macro

Wood & Company: Romania shows "great resilience" to economic stagnation in eurozone

29 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania is not immune to a stagnant eurozone but continues to show greater resilience than most of its European partners, according to a report by Wood & Company, the largest brokerage company in Central and Eastern Europe, consulted by Ziarul Financiar.

"The mix of economic growth has shifted towards investment and away from consumption, but this is set to reverse next year, propelling growth to 2.5%, up from 1.8% this year."

Inflation is on a gradually downward trajectory, which should create room for monetary easing starting in July at the earliest, but a return to the 2.5% target is not expected to be in sight until 2026, the Wood & Company report reads.

"With this in mind, we expect the National Bank of Romania (BNR) to cut the benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 6% next year, then gradually by 225 basis points to 3.75% by the end of 2025. This implies that 10-year yields will most likely be in the 7-7.5% range next year, which we consider to be an attractive investment given the stable currency and a growing number of European households oriented more and more towards the reallocation of savings towards products with a higher yield."

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Antonyesse/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Wood & Company: Romania shows "great resilience" to economic stagnation in eurozone

29 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania is not immune to a stagnant eurozone but continues to show greater resilience than most of its European partners, according to a report by Wood & Company, the largest brokerage company in Central and Eastern Europe, consulted by Ziarul Financiar.

"The mix of economic growth has shifted towards investment and away from consumption, but this is set to reverse next year, propelling growth to 2.5%, up from 1.8% this year."

Inflation is on a gradually downward trajectory, which should create room for monetary easing starting in July at the earliest, but a return to the 2.5% target is not expected to be in sight until 2026, the Wood & Company report reads.

"With this in mind, we expect the National Bank of Romania (BNR) to cut the benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 6% next year, then gradually by 225 basis points to 3.75% by the end of 2025. This implies that 10-year yields will most likely be in the 7-7.5% range next year, which we consider to be an attractive investment given the stable currency and a growing number of European households oriented more and more towards the reallocation of savings towards products with a higher yield."

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Antonyesse/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years