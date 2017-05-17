Wolf abandoned in the park in Romanian city

A yet unidentified person has abandoned a wolf in the Romanescu Park in Craiova, an important city in southern Romania.

A passerby spotted the animal on the park’s alleys on Tuesday, reports local Digi24. He was sure that the animal escaped from the Zoo, so he alerted the Zoo’s employees.

The wolf was captured after three hours, and the police are now trying to find the person who abandoned the animal in the park.

According to a statement from the Administration of Public Domain and Housing Fund (RAADPFL) Craiova, the wolf didn’t belong to the city’s Zoo, being intentionally released by its owner in Nicolae Romanescu Park. They arrived to this conclusion after discovering that the animal had a neck collar.

After being captured, the wolf was treated and closed in a special place at the Zoo, separately from the other wolves.

The owner risks a fine of up to RON 3,000 (EUR 660).

Irina Popescu, irina.popescu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Wikipedia)