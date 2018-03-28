Wizz Air launches new flights from Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca

Hungarian low cost airline Wizz Air, the leader of the local air transport sector, has announced it would launch new routes from Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca to Athens.

The flights from Bucharest to Athens will be operated five times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. During the summer season, between June 15 and September 15, the flights will be daily.

Wizz Air will also fly from Cluj-Napoca to Athens on Wednesdays and Sundays. The ticket prices start from RON 129 (EUR 28) from Bucharest and RON 179 (EUR 38) from Cluj-Napoca.

Wizz Air announced that this year it would have 8.9 million seats available on routes from Romania, up by 17% compared to last year.

