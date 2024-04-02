Transport

Wizz Air relaunches flights from Bucharest to Salzburg

02 April 2024

Low-cost airline Wizz Air, which operates numerous routes in Romania, relaunched its flights from Salzburg to Bucharest. 

The company says that the flight opens the door to tourism in the area. Salzburg is known for its picturesque landscapes and rich cultural heritage. It is also framed by the Alps, offering stunning sights.

“We are delighted to relaunch our route from Bucharest to Salzburg, offering Romanian travelers the opportunity to explore this culturally rich and historically significant city at unbeatable fares,” said Valeria Bragarenco, corporate communications manager at Wizz Air. 

Visitors can explore Mozart's birthplace, visiting iconic landmarks such as the Hohensalzburg Fortress, Mirabell Palace, and the captivating Salzburg Cathedral. The city's vibrant arts scene, famous classical music festivals, and delicious culinary offerings promise an unforgettable experience for every traveler. 

The company operates a fleet of 205 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. Roughly 60.3 million passengers boarded Wizz Air flights in 2023, according to Economedia.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: 9parusnikov | Dreamstime.com)

