Wizz Air brings new aircraft to Bucharest base, plans further expansion

Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air said on Tuesday, November 8 that it brought its 16th aircraft to the base in Bucharest. It is one of the five aircraft announced since September when the airline disclosed another strong expansion of its operations in the country.

"With increased frequencies on 20 existing routes, the five new aircraft joining the Bucharest base by the end of this year will provide 1.2 million additional seats per year for the Romanian market," the company said.

Nationwide, Wizz Air consolidated its position as the largest operator in Romania, with 36 aircraft.

The number of aircraft at "Henri Coandă" International Airport will reach 17 by the end of this year, supporting the introduction of three new routes from the Romanian capital to Athens, Prague, and Larnaca in December 2022.

In total, Wizz Air now operates 68 low-fare routes to 21 countries in Europe and the Middle East. As part of its growth strategy, it has also increased frequencies to key destinations such as London, Rome, Milan, Barcelona, Paris, Brussels-Charleroi, Dortmund, Eindhoven, Madrid and Tel Aviv.

"We are delighted with such an important investment made in Bucharest and Romania. With this 16th aircraft, which is not the last to join the Wizz Air fleet from Bucharest this year, we remain committed to the Romanian market," said Evelin Jeckel, Acting Network Officer of Wizz Air.

Troubled Romanian airline Blue Air stopped flying in early September, creating major opportunities for other carriers in the country, including Wizz Air.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Wizz Air)