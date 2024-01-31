“The Witcher” star to be present at Bucharest Comic Con this April

MyAnna Buring, known for her portrayal of the witch Tissaia de Vries in the Netflix series "The Witcher," is among the first Hollywood actors confirmed for the next East European Comic Con, to be held in Bucharest from April 19 to 21.

Of Swedish origin, MyAnna made her debut in 2005, in the leading role in the horror film "The Descent." She went on to star in "Downton Abbey," "The Twilight Saga," and "Dr. Who," in addition to roles in the main cast of the series "The Responder," "Ripper Street," and "In The Dark."

Since 2019, she has been portraying Tissaia de Vries, mentor to Yennefer and rector of Aretuza, an academy for women with magical powers.

At Comic Con, the actress will take individual photos with fans, offer personalized autographs, and interact live with the audience during panels. She will be there on April 20, according to News.ro.

In the coming period, Comic Con Romania will reveal new actor names and other attractions of the edition taking place from April 19-21. More information, including ticket prices, is available at Comic-con.ro.

(Photo source: East European Comic Con on Facebook)