Indian software solutions provider opens third center in Romania

by Romania Insider
Indian software solutions provider Wipro has opened a center for excellence (CoE) in Timisoara, in Western Romania, which will serve car producers around the world.

It is the third development center owned by Wipro in Romania and the second one in Timisoara. The company plans to hire experienced software engineers, as well as freshly graduates for this center.

The group first opened a center in Bucharest in 2008, and then a second one in Timisoara in 2014. Wipro has expanded the office space to 12,000 sqm in Bucharest and to over 3,000 sqm in Timisoara to accommodate the growing number of employees.

“Romania offers an important reserve of talented software engineers,” Wipro Senior Vice President Anita Ganti said.

The company currently has more than 1,200 employees in Romania, serving more than 30 customers across Europe in areas such as retail, consumer goods, telecom and manufacturing.

