Winter makes a comeback in Romania, disrupts road and air traffic

Freezing rain and glazed frost and snow caused traffic problems in many parts of Romania on Sunday. Many flights from Bucharest’s Henri Coanda Airport were canceled or delayed due to the freezing rain phenomenon while the A2 highway that connects Bucharest to the Black Sea port of Constanta in Eastern Romania, was closed. Many trains also registered big delays due to the severe weather.

Winter made an unexpected comeback in Romania at the end of this week with temperatures dropping severely on Saturday and Sunday and mixed precipitations. In the Southern region, which includes the capital Bucharest, temperatures dropped from 20 degrees Celsius on Saturday to negative values on Sunday. This has also led to the freezing rain and glazed frost phenomena.

In the Northern Moldova region, the weather got even colder, with temperatures dropping from 10 degrees on Saturday to minus 7 on Sunday. Significant snowfall also occurred in this region. The Eastern half of Romania was under a code yellow for precipitations and low temperatures on Sunday.

The new winter episode is likely to continue for most of next week with temperatures remaining close to zero or in negative territory during the day and going even lower during the night.

In Bucharest, the weather will remain cold on Monday, with temperatures of minus 1 degree during the day and minus 4 during the night. It will start snowing on Monday evening and a new layer of snow may form overnight. This will continue on Tuesday as well, according to forecasts from the national weather authority ANM.

(Photo source: CNAIR on Facebook)