E-health projects awarded at Bucharest hackathon

Three projects presented at Hacking Health 2.0, an e-health hackathon that took place this past weekend in Bucharest, were awarded EUR 5,000 pre-seed funding each.

The funding came from Johnson & Johnson Romania, which will also offer mentoring and counseling for further development alongside Smart Everything Everywhere (SEE).

One of the awarded teams, Solaris, developed a solution that optimizes of the activity of the emergency receiving units. The solution allows a medical team to be established prior to the arrival of the emergency case, with the help of the info sent by the ambulance doctor. The same solution entails the use of devices that measure the stress and tiredness of the doctors during a work day so as to protect them.

Another winning team, Zamolxis, came up with a solution to improve the response and intervention time of ambulance teams. The solution is called “Ambulance as soon possible”. It entails a communication system between ambulances and other vehicles in traffic and an app that synchronizes the traffic lights to optimize the traffic for ambulances on a mission. The solution also includes a platform where doctors can enroll as volunteers to provide first aid, depending on their proximity to a case, and a civic education portal informing the public on what needs to be done during medical emergencies.

The third team, Xvision, developed an app that analyzes CT scans with the help of artificial intelligence and deep learning technology. The app can be integrated with the PACS (Picture Archiving Communication Systems) medical systems. It aims to help radiologists in interpreting CT scans and increase diagnosis performance.

Over 80 young professionals took part in the second edition of Hacking Health 2.0.

The jury of the competition was made up of professor dr. Diana Loreta Păun, a state councilor with the Presidential Administration; Răzvan Teohari Vulcănescu, the president of the National Health Insurance House; Dan Călugăreanu, president of TechAngel Romania; Daniel Rosner, program manager with Innovation Labs; and dr. Anca Bundoi, director for Government Relations and Public Policies EMEA with Johnson & Johnson Romania.

(Pictured: Solaris Team; photo courtesy of Hacking Health 2.0)

[email protected]