Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 04/16/2021 - 08:05
Business

wiiw sticks with conservative forecast for Romania’s economy

16 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Austrian think-tank Vienna Institute for International Economic Studies (wiiw) maintains a conservative forecast for Romania's economy in its latest regional report.

wiiw expects Romania's GDP to grow by only 3.8% this year - in line with Eastern Europe's average. The figure is well below the 6% growth projected by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The worsening COVID-19 situation has forced many countries in the region to renew economically damaging lockdowns, reads the latest wiiw's report released on April 15.

Last November, wiiw projected 3.7% GDP growth for Romania after an expected 5.5% contraction in 2020.

In absolute terms, therefore, the marginal upward revision (to 3.8% GDP growth this year) is more consistent as Romania's GDP contracted by only 3.9% last year. In other words, Romania's economy would nearly recover to the pre-crisis level this year.

wiiw also affirmed its forecast for 4.5% growth in Romania next year.

Romania's unemployment rate is expected to stagnate at 5.5% this year and ease in the next years. The current account (CA) deficit is also expected to ease from 5% of GDP in 2020-2021 to 3.9% of GDP in 2023.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Antonyesse/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/16/2021 - 12:01
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 04/16/2021 - 08:05
Business

wiiw sticks with conservative forecast for Romania’s economy

16 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Austrian think-tank Vienna Institute for International Economic Studies (wiiw) maintains a conservative forecast for Romania's economy in its latest regional report.

wiiw expects Romania's GDP to grow by only 3.8% this year - in line with Eastern Europe's average. The figure is well below the 6% growth projected by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The worsening COVID-19 situation has forced many countries in the region to renew economically damaging lockdowns, reads the latest wiiw's report released on April 15.

Last November, wiiw projected 3.7% GDP growth for Romania after an expected 5.5% contraction in 2020.

In absolute terms, therefore, the marginal upward revision (to 3.8% GDP growth this year) is more consistent as Romania's GDP contracted by only 3.9% last year. In other words, Romania's economy would nearly recover to the pre-crisis level this year.

wiiw also affirmed its forecast for 4.5% growth in Romania next year.

Romania's unemployment rate is expected to stagnate at 5.5% this year and ease in the next years. The current account (CA) deficit is also expected to ease from 5% of GDP in 2020-2021 to 3.9% of GDP in 2023.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Antonyesse/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/16/2021 - 12:01
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

14 April 2021
Politics
Reformist USR-PLUS alliance says it no longer supports Romania's Liberal PM Florin Citu after health minister's dismissal
14 April 2021
RI +
How did reformist health minister Vlad Voiculescu become the Romanian ruling coalition’s apple of discord?
14 April 2021
RI +
Eco-friendly shops in Romania: Online & offline options
06 April 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Firebyte Games more than doubles early investors’ money on the first day of trading on BVB
05 April 2021
RI +
Two young Romanians leave the big city to pursue their dream of becoming organic farmers in a small village
31 March 2021
RI +
Monthly Wrap-up March 2021: Restrictions return as third wave hits Romania
26 March 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian-born software robot developer UiPath files for IPO on the New York Stock Exchange
25 March 2021
RI +
Georgi Bonev, Lenovo: I could say that in Bucharest I lived some of the best feelings in this world