Wholesale trade turnover in Romania, up by 7.5% in 2017

by Romania Insider
The wholesale trade turnover in Romania, except the trade with cars and motorcycles, went up by 7.5% in 2017 versus 2016, in nominal terms, according to the National Statistics Institute (INS).

The segments that saw the highest dynamics were non-specialized wholesale, up 16.5%, other specialized whole sales (+14.6%), wholesale of household goods, other than food (+6.8%), wholesale of food, beverages and tobacco (+5.9%), wholesale of agricultural products and livestock (+5.2%), and wholesale of machinery, equipment and supplies (+5%).

Meanwhile, the whole sale of IT&C equipment saw an 1.4% turnover decline.

The wholesale turnover growth was lower than that of the retail sales, which went up by 10.7% last year.

