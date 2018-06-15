Wholesale trade accelerates in Romania in April

The wholesale trade turnover in Romania increased by 12% in April compared to the same month of last year, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INS).

In March, the increase was 2.3% and in February it stood at 5.8%.

The wholesale of agricultural products and livestock increased by almost 30% year-on-year in April, other specialized wholesale increased by 24.2% and wholesale intermediation activities went up by 17.4%. The wholesale of food, beverages and tobacco only increased by 2.8% and the wholesale of household goods other than food went up 7.3%.

The wholesale of machinery, equipment and supplies increased by 10.9% and the wholesale of information and communication equipment went down 3.8%.

In the first four months of the year, the wholesale trade turnover increased by 8.2% over the same period of 2017.

