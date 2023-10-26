Weekend Calendar: SoNoRo, Dracula Film Festival, St Dumitru Fair, Bucharest Best Comedy Film Festival, Timișoara International Literature Festival and more

Chamber music festival SoNoRo takes over unconventional venues in the capital, while Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest is getting ready for its final weekend. In the country, Brașov sees the opening of the event gathering horror, SF, thriller and fantasy films, and Timișoara hosts its yearly literature festival.

In Bucharest

Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest

October 20 – October 29

A highlight event of Bucharest’s cinematic fall, the festival awaits the public with screenings and special guests at the Elvire Popesco Cinema, the Peasant Museum Cinema, Cinematheque Eforie and Union Cinema. The program includes premiers and award-winning films from the selection of the Cannes festival but also previews of Romanian productions, meetings with filmmakers, masterclasses, retrospectives and professional events. The list of guests includes filmmakers Nicolas Philibert, Maïwenn Le Besco, Lubna Playoust, Catherine Corsini, and Delphine Gleize. The program is available here.

Bucharest Best Comedy Film Festival

Until October 30

The festival covers a competition section dedicated to comedy film, Expo Comedy, a workshop on the art of the comedy film actor, and events held at the film and events hub in Parcul Drumul Taberei, Amo Lounge. More on the program here.

National Theater Festival

October 20 – October 30

Three international productions are part of the program of the event, which showcases top productions from theaters across the country. More on the program here.

SoNoRo

October 27 – November 5

The 18th edition of the chamber music festival brings several concerts where the program is played as a premiere but also a series of talks. The program is available here.

Radar

October 27 – October 29

The new media art festival, which takes place at Magazinul București, explores the latest technologies as creative means, in relation to performance arts. The program includes live performances and a section for kids. More here.

George Enescu Philharmonic concerts

October 26, 27

The George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Jean-Claude Casadesus, performs a program that includes Gabriel Fauré’s Requiem and Camille Saint-Saëns’s Symphony No. 3. Soprano Oana Şerban and baritone Alexandru Chiriac are the soloists. Vlad Vişenescu plays the organ.

Andrei Ioniţă performs Bach

October 29

An artist in residence of the George Enescu Philharmonic in the 2023-2024 season, Ioniţă will perform Bach’s unaccompanied cello suites. More here.

Outline StreetArt Festival

Until October 30

This street art festival kicks off with a three-day, free-entrance event in Lacul Tei Park, where the public can attend a series of workshops. Throughout the month of October, ten local artists will design seven large-size mural painting in the city’s District 2. More info here.

Art Safari

Until January 14

An edition focused on music, the story of the nocturnal city, love, and legendary bags worn by stars and superstars. The program is available here.

The Picasso Effect

Until January 8

The exhibition open at the Museum of Recent Art (MARe) includes works by Picasso and by Romanian artists he influence. More on this here.

Neverseen

Until the end of October

This is a retrospective exhibition focused on the work of artist Matei Chintila. It is open at Art Safe, a partner venue of Celula de Artă, on the premises of Combinatul Fondului Plastic. More here.

Time to Set the Cage on Fire

Until November 11

The first solo show in the country of artist Gino Rubert is open at Mobius Gallery. More here.

All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy

Starting October 20

The first solo exhibition of Düsseldorf-based artist Cătălin Pîslaru inaugurates Gaep’s new venue, at 8 Giuseppe Garibaldi St. More details here.

Târgul de Sfântul Dumitru/ St Dumitru Fair

October 27 – October 29

Dimitrie Gusti National Village Museum hosts this fair, which marks the start of the cold season and the descent of flocks from the mountains. Visitors will encounter here artisans and their products and will be able to attend several folk music events. More on the program here.

In the country

Brâncuși: Romanian Sources and Universal Perspectives

Until January 28

The National Art Museum of Timișoara hosts this exhibition gathering some 100 works of the Romanian artist: sculptures, drawings, and photos. More here.

CineEuroConnect

Until November 15

This exhibition, which encompasses items and stories about the world of film, is open at CRAFT in Timișoara. More details here.

Timișoara International Literature Festival

October 25 – October 29

Round tables, prose and poetry readings and open discussions are part of the program of the event that celebrates Central and East European literature and the city of Timișoara. More on the program here.

Dracula Film Festival in Braşov

October 25 – October 29

The fantasy film festival has a program filled with novel cinematic experiences, European premieres, meetings with directors, concerts, book launches, and discussions. The program is available here.

(Photo: Stokkete/ Dreamstime)

