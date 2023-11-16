Weekend Calendar: CinePOLSKA, Ballets Jazz Montréal, Hong Kong String Orchestra, Sibiu Christmas Market and more

Festivals dedicated to Polish and Hungarian film, ballet and dance performances, and concerts are part of the going-out offer in Bucharest, while the season of Christmas markets kicks off in Sibiu and Craiova.

In Bucharest

CinePOLSKA & Vistula

November 15 – November 22

The festival dedicated to Polish cinema partnered this year with Vistula Film Festival for an edition taking place in a hybrid format, with screenings at Elvire Popesco cinema in Bucharest between November 15th and November 17th, and online screenings on the TIFF Unlimited platform between November 15th and November 22nd. More on the program here.

Ballets Jazz Montréal

November 16, 17

Dance company Ballets Jazz Montréal performs in Romania for the first time at the 24th edition of the JTI Meetings, at the Bucharest National Theater. The company brings to Bucharest the show Dance Me, inspired by the work of Leonard Cohen. More here.

Hungarian Film Week

November 12 – November 19

The latest Hungarian films are screened at the event, which takes place at the Peasant Museum Cinema. The program is available here.

Bucharest Early Music Festival

November 2 – December 5

Affetti is the theme of this year’s edition, which debuts with a solo harpsichord concert by Alexander von Heissen at the National Museum of Art of Romania. Jordi Savall & Hespèrion XXI are scheduled to perform at the event, which will also see performances from Francois Lazarevitch and Les Musiciens de Saint-Julien, Simone Vallerotonda and I Bassifondi, Mira Glodeanu and the ensemble Sempre, Martyna Pastuszka & {oh!} Orkiestra, Elisabeth Seitz and Nuovo aspetto, Fonte di Gioia, Filotheu Monahul and the choirs Melos paisian. The program is available here.

George Enescu Philharmonic concerts

November 16, 17

The George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Christian Badea, performs a program of works by Mozart and Richard Strauss. Akiko Suwanai plays the violin. More details here.

Hong Kong String Orchestra

November 18

The orchestra, alongside founder, artistic director and soloist YAO JUE, plays a program of works by Sha Hankun / Xia Liang, Benjamin Britten, Hugo Wolf, and Vivaldi. The concert, held at the Bucharest Athenaeum, is included in the educational series Music for Everyone. More details here.

Fall season at the National Museum of Contemporary Art (MNAC)

Starting November 2

The fall season covers MNAC’s efforts to recover important personalities in the recent history of Romanian visual arts, solo exhibitions, representatives of cultural minorities that contribute today to the diversity of the art scene, but also an international group exhibition. More details are available here.

Art Safari

Until January 14

An edition focused on music, the story of the nocturnal city, love, and legendary bags worn by stars and superstars. The program is available here.

The Picasso Effect

Until January 8

The exhibition open at the Museum of Recent Art (MARe) includes works by Picasso and by Romanian artists he influence. More on this here.

Some things should (not) be said

November 1 – December 1

This exhibition with works by Alex Manea, open at Palatul Bragadiru, presents a creative mix bringing together two of the artist’s projects Feelings and V.I.D. More details here.

All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy

Starting October 20

The first solo exhibition of Düsseldorf-based artist Cătălin Pîslaru inaugurates Gaep’s new venue, at 8 Giuseppe Garibaldi St. More details here.

Alice in Wonderland @ Botanical Garden

Until March 3

This outdoor multimedia exhibition combining light and music, open at Dimitrie Brandza Botanical Garden, invites children and grownups alike to discover the magical universe of Alice in Wonderland. Further details here.

Iridiscent – International Contemporary Dance Festival

Until December 1

This year’s program brings performances and works by creators such as Ioana Paraskevopoulou, Jérôme Bel, Adriana Butoi, Jean-Baptiste Baele, Mădălina Dan, Moritz Ostruschnjak, Florin Flueraș, Janet Novás, Ioana Marchidan, Dominik Więcek, Ioana Păun, Simona Deaconescu & Vanessa Goodman, Iva Sveshtarova & Willy Prager, and their guests. More on the program here.

In the country

Brâncuși: Romanian Sources and Universal Perspectives

Until January 28

The National Art Museum of Timișoara hosts this exhibition gathering some 100 works of the Romanian artist: sculptures, drawings, and photos. More here.

Tot ce ai văzut se va împlini/ All You Have Seen Will Come True

Until December 3

This exhibition, a retrospective of the last ten years of activity of artist Andrei Gamarț is open at the Multicultural Center of Transilvania University in Brașov. More here.

Sibiu Christmas Market

November 17 - January 2

Sibiu’s Grand Square hosts one of the most popular Christmas markets in the country. Season products, a corner and activities for children, and light projections are part of the program. More details here.

Craiova Christmas Market

November 17 – January 2

The fair takes place in four venues in the city, namely the Old Town, William Shakespeare Square, Doljana, and Mihai Viteazul Square. Among other attractions, visitors can take a ride on the Ferris wheel and take photos at the unique little houses painted by artists. More here.

