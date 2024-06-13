Weekend calendar: Transilvania International Film Festival, Bucharest Bonsai Show, exhibitions, fairs and more

The largest film festival in the country kicks off in Cluj, while Bucharest residents can enjoy the ongoing opera festival, numerous exhibitions, or a bonsai show at the Botanical Garden.

In Bucharest:

Bucharest Opera Festival

Until June 16

The third edition of the event is an All Puccini one, celebrating the legacy of the Italian composer with no less than eight productions of his work. Opera houses from across the country and from abroad take part in the event, among them the Budapest State Opera, Daegu International Opera Festival (DIOF) of South Korea, the Romanian National Opera of Iaşi, the Romanian National Opera of Cluj, the Romanian National Opera of Timişoara, the Hungarian Opera of Cluj, the Oleg Danovski Opera and Ballet Theater of Constanţa, the Braşov Opera, and the Nae Leonard Opera and Operetta Theater, alongside the Bucharest National Opera. More on the program here.

Cantus Ecclesiae - Bucharest Organ Fest

Until June 23

Bucharest’s most important organs, hosted by churches such as Sfântul Iosif Roman-Catholic Cathedral, the Romanian Athenaeum, the Evangelical Church, the Italian Church, the French Church or the Anglican Church, take center stage at this event aiming to explore the instrument in a program of works by well-known masters. More here.

Open Streets

Every weekend until October 13

The city's busy streets turn pedestrian in a program of outdoor events that has reached its fourth edition this year. Further details here.

George Enescu Philharmonic concerts

June 13, 14

Leo Hussain conducts the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra in a program of works by Thomas Tallis, Ralph Vaughan-Williams, Michael Tippett, and Antonín Dvořák. Further details here.

Art Safari

Until July 28

This season of Art Safari brings to the spotlight masters of Romanian art such as Eustațiu Stoenescu, Nicolae Grigorescu, Nicolae Tonitza, Ștefan Luchian, and Corneliu Baba. Five exhibitions are part of the program of the event which takes place at the Dacia-Romania Palace in Bucharest’s Old Town. Further details on each exhibition and their schedule here.

The Universe of Salvador Dalí

Until September 1

ARCUB hosts this exhibition encompassing some 170 works by Salvador Dalí, ranging from sculptures and engravings to drawings, miniatures, and furniture. The exhibited items are part of Beniamino Levi’s collection. More details here.

Art films @ MNAR

Until December

A series of documentaries on well-known names of art will be screened at the Auditorium Hall of the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). More here.

Being Van Gogh & The Revolutionary Art: From Monet to Kandinsky

Until June 16

The National Library of Romania hosts two immersive exhibitions mixing HD screenings, music, and special effects to let visitors experience the work of painters such as Vincent Van Gogh, Claude Monet, Paul Cezanne, Eduard Munch, Wassily Kandinsky and more. Further details here.

People You’ve Been Before

Until June 15

The exhibition, open at Mobius Gallery, showcases works reflecting the past 10 years of artistic activity of Lea Rasovszky, and covers drawings, ceramic works, installations, and personal artifacts. More here.

Oh, Be a Fine Girl/Guy, Kiss Me!,

Until June 29

This is Mihai Plătică’s second solo one at Gaep, and features almost 40 new photographs and objects. The show is inspired by the legacy of “Harvard Computers.” More details here.

Enchanted Garden

Until June 30

The exhibition, which opens at the Dimitrie Brândză Botanical Garden, showcases the flower-themed photos of Austrian photographer Norbert Kopf. The show is open at the garden’s exhibition pavilion. More here.

AfterLand

Until June 26

Works by an international group of artists working at the intersection between art, science, and nature are on display in this exhibition open at Rezidenta9. More on the show here.

International Glass Art Exhibition

Until June 14

This is the 36th edition of the event focused on the production of artists working with glass. Sme 100 artists are included, from established names to students. The event opens on May 10 at Galeria Orizont in Bucharest. More here.

Symphony of Water

Ongoing

The water, music, and light show at the Urban Fountains in Bucharest’s Unirii Square.

Bucharest Bonsai Show

June 14 – June 16

The Botanical Garden hosts this fourth edition of the event, showcasing a collection of some 80 bonsai trees of various species. Besides the tree exhibition, visitors can attend interactive workshops and receive advice from specialists. More info here.

Summer Fair @ the Peasant Museum

June 14 – June 16

A fair where artisans display various traditional hand-made products, ranging from ceramics and natural cosmetics to peasant furniture and old items, jewelry and toys, knitted items but also preserves, sweets, and various other foods. More info here.

In the country

Marius Bercea: This Side of Paradise

Until August 17

The Art Encounters Foundation presents this comprehensive solo exhibition by artist Marius Bercea, bringing together in Timișoara over 40 paintings and drawings created in the past 15 years in Cluj-Napoca and California. Further details here.

Lifeline

Until August 4

The show, held at the Timișoara Art Museum, offers a panorama of the work of the last 20 years by German artist Dieter Mammel. More here.

Transilvania International Film Festival

June 14 – June 26

The largest film festival in the country opens in Cluj-Napoca with an extensive program of screenings and events for the general public, in addition to industry programs and events, and its usual competitions. More here.

(Photo: Nicu Cherciu, courtesy of TIFF)

