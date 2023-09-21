Bucharest celebrates its city days, video mapping event iMapp returns with another edition in the capital, and Enescu Festival is drawing to an end. In the country, T imișoara is hosting the theater festival Eurothalia and an artisan food market is open in the vicinity of the UNESCO Global Geopark Buzău Land.

In Bucharest

Animation Bucharest International Film Festival

September 22 - 24

Short and feature-length animation films will be screened at the festival, which is held at Cinema Union in Bucharest, Cinema Carpați in Sinaia and Cinema Trivale in Pitești. More on the program here.

Bucharest Days

September 20 – 24

The event marks 564 years since Bucharest was first documented with a series of events held at Arcub - Hanul Gabroveni, George Enescu Festival’s Square, and as part of the Open Streets program. Exhibitions, dance events, and a concert are scheduled to take place. More here.

DokStation Music Documentary Film Festival

September 20 - 24

Documentaries with and about Pink Floyd & Syd Barrett, Nick Cave, Annie Lennox, Gogol Bordello, Joan Baez, Jimi Hendrix, AC/DC, Little Richard, Sinéad O’ Connor and many more are part of the program, which also includes concerts from DakhaBrakha and Lalalar. More here.

Design Day

September 23

The event takes place in Bucharest, Brașov, Cluj-Napoca, Constanța, Sibiu and Timișoara and connects the public to interior design specialists. More here.

iMapp Bucharest - Winners League

September 23

The event, which turns the façade of the Parliament Palace into a canvas for a visual arts and technology show, will bring to Bucharest some of the best video mapping artists in the world. More details are available here.

Dâmbovița Delivery

September 23 – 24

The event focuses on a segment of the river crossing the city and a part of Splaiul Unirii, in the area of Timpuri Noi – Mihai Bravu. It invites the public to enjoy community initiatives and learn more about sustainability and sustainable development. Participants can take boat rides, try various nautical sports, and music sessions, activities for children, and a food court will also be available. More info here.

George Enescu Festival

Until September 24

The classical music festival’s last weekend brings performances from Orchestre National de France, Les Dissonances, Xavier de Maistre, Filarmonica Del Teatro Comunale Di Bologna, and Yuja Wang and Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra. More on the program here.

Opera Promenade

September 23

The open-air event marks the opening of the new season at Bucharest’s National Opera. It will feature 12 hours of music, artistic activities, and more. Additional info here.

Asia Fest

September 22 – 24

The festival promotes the culture and gastronomy of Asian countries, with a program featuring various performances, film screenings, workshops, exhibitions, and traditional food. The program is available here.

SoMe Festival

September 22 – October 12

The project invites the public to an urban exploration and immersive experiences involving 33 video works that can be seen throughout the city: in universities, art galleries, artist run venues, cultural institutes, bookshops, museums, coffee shops and more. More details here.

Unfinished Festival

September 22 – 24

The multidisciplinary festival tackles this year the theme of silence and aims to "celebrate the beauty of silence in a noisy world." More on the event here.

The Library for Public Games

September 23

This public art intervention held in front of the cinema hall Gloria in Titan is part of the public art stage of Accelerator, a mentoring program for emerging artists. More details here.

Realpolitik

Until September 24

This new exhibition, encompassing works by Romanian painter Roman Tolici, is open at Combinatul Fondului Plastic in Bucharest. More here.

Happiness is simple

Starting September 20

The second solo exhibition of Antonia Ionescu, open at Palatul Bragadiru in a partnership with Celula de Artă, invites visitors to explore the artist’s perspective on happiness. More here.

LEAF - Limited Edition Art Fair

September 22 – 24

The fair, held at Kraft Market in Bucharest, gathers limited series of works created in a variety of media. More here.

The Secret Discussion

September 21 – 22

The event, hosted by the Liszt Institute, focuses on new Romanian literature and authors born in Romania who write in languages other than Romanian. Readings, discussions, and performances are included in the program, available here.

In the country

Eurothalia

Until September 30

Theater companies from ten countries gather in Timișoara for the Eurothalia festival. This year’s edition takes place under the theme of Perspectives, and encompasses theater, dance, documentary theater and puppet shows. More here.

TIFF Unlimited Caravan

September 21 – 24

Oscar films, Romanian productions and a cine-concert are part of the program of the event, held in Timișoara. More details here.

Sibiu Jazz Festival

Until September 23

Carlos Sarduy, Alexey Léon, Adédèjì Yoruba, Damian Drăghici are among those set to perform at the event. More on the program here.

Piata Artizanilor - Slow Food & Gourmet Hub Buzau

September 23 – 24

Held in Berca, at the entrance of the UNESCO Global Geopark Buzău Land, this artisan food market is part trade fair, part festival and part educational hub thanks to experiences suitable for all ages. Visitors can find here a mobile exhibition of sustainable culinary projects from around the world, a cooking show with seasonal produce and can taste innovative dishes from artisan producers. More details here.

(Photo: Calinescu Silviu/ Deamstime)

