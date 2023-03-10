We as Web: Turnover target of 21 million Euros and a team of over 500 developers, at the end of 2023

News from Companies

The software development and digital services provider company ended 2022 with a turnover of 10 million Euros

We as Web ended 2022 with a net profit of 2 million Euros and aims to more than double it – 4.2 million Euros at the end of the year

The company opened new offices in Albania, Serbia and Turkey

We as Web, a software development company and provider of complete digital services, estimates a turnover of 21 million Euros and the expansion of the team to over 500 developers, at the end of 2023.

“Our consistent evolution in 2022 will accelerate during this year. We have set ourselves ambitious goals and we will continue our expansion, both geographically, through new offices aimed at attracting local resources or opening new sales markets, and as a team, with skills that we can always make available to our clients”, declară Gabriel Zahan, CEO, We as Web (in opening picture).

We as Web ended 2022 with a turnover of 10 million Euros and a net profit of 2 million Euros. At the end of last year, the team included over 350 IT professionals.

The targets for the current year include a profit hike to 4.2 million Euros, as well as the continuation of the expansion in new regions. The company has recently opened new offices in Albania, Serbia and Turkey.

The company is also present in Cluj-Napoca, Bucharest, Craiova, Brașov, Iași, Timișoara and Chisinau. We as Web provides services to companies in Romania, Germany, Ireland, France, Austria, Great Britain and the USA.

We as Web focuses, in the short and medium term, on opening offices in Germany, the UK, the USA and the Nordic countries.

We as Web has become one of the largest IT companies in the country, with 100% Romanian ownership. We as Web was founded five years ago as a product company, and since 2021, the activity has focused on providing outsourcing services in software development, which include team and staff augmentation. More information about the company is available on the page www.weasweb.com.

