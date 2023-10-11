WE AS WEB: Over 200 new professionals in Romania, Moldova, and Albania in 2023

News from Companies

After the first eight months of the year, the company confirms its target of 24 million euros in revenue

The company also opened an office in Austria in September

WE AS WEB, a software development company, will end 2023 with over 200 new professionals hired in its centers in Romania, Moldova, and Albania. This expansion is in line with the company's efficient strategy of responding to the ever-evolving needs of the market.

"We are significantly growing our team and bringing new roles and professionals to WE AS WEB, as part of our strategy to understand and respond to the current challenges of the market. In practice, we are opting for specialists who combine programming skills with international languages to deliver complex projects, efficiently allocating our colleagues from Romania, Moldova, and Albania to the advantage of our clients. The results of our strategy have also been seen on a financial level, more precisely, at the end of August, we are on track to reach a turnover of 24 million euros, the goal set for this year," says Gabriel Zahan (in opening picture), CEO, WE AS WEB.

WE AS WEB ended 2022 with a turnover of 10 million euros and a net profit of 2 million euros.

In September, WE AS WEB also opened an office in Austria, and this year the company has expanded with new offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. In the new offices, WE AS WEB has staff that combines both technical expertise and a good understanding of the local culture and the specific needs of businesses in those countries. Teams understand and analyze technical requirements, take on parts of projects, and the major development components are carried out by experts from Romania, Moldova, or Albania.

WE AS WEB provides services to companies in Romania, Germany, Ireland, France, Austria, the United Kingdom, and the United States. More info about the company on https://www.weasweb.com.

