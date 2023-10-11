Tech
News from Companies

WE AS WEB: Over 200 new professionals in Romania, Moldova, and Albania in 2023

11 October 2023
romaniainsider

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

  • After the first eight months of the year, the company confirms its target of 24 million euros in revenue

  • The company also opened an office in Austria in September

WE AS WEB, a software development company, will end 2023 with over 200 new professionals hired in its centers in Romania, Moldova, and Albania. This expansion is in line with the company's efficient strategy of responding to the ever-evolving needs of the market.

"We are significantly growing our team and bringing new roles and professionals to WE AS WEB, as part of our strategy to understand and respond to the current challenges of the market. In practice, we are opting for specialists who combine programming skills with international languages to deliver complex projects, efficiently allocating our colleagues from Romania, Moldova, and Albania to the advantage of our clients. The results of our strategy have also been seen on a financial level, more precisely, at the end of August, we are on track to reach a turnover of 24 million euros, the goal set for this year," says Gabriel Zahan (in opening picture), CEO, WE AS WEB.

WE AS WEB ended 2022 with a turnover of 10 million euros and a net profit of 2 million euros.

In September, WE AS WEB also opened an office in Austria, and this year the company has expanded with new offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. In the new offices, WE AS WEB has staff that combines both technical expertise and a good understanding of the local culture and the specific needs of businesses in those countries. Teams understand and analyze technical requirements, take on parts of projects, and the major development components are carried out by experts from Romania, Moldova, or Albania.

WE AS WEB provides services to companies in Romania, Germany, Ireland, France, Austria, the United Kingdom, and the United States. More info about the company on https://www.weasweb.com.

*This is a Press release.

Normal
Tech
News from Companies

WE AS WEB: Over 200 new professionals in Romania, Moldova, and Albania in 2023

11 October 2023
romaniainsider

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

  • After the first eight months of the year, the company confirms its target of 24 million euros in revenue

  • The company also opened an office in Austria in September

WE AS WEB, a software development company, will end 2023 with over 200 new professionals hired in its centers in Romania, Moldova, and Albania. This expansion is in line with the company's efficient strategy of responding to the ever-evolving needs of the market.

"We are significantly growing our team and bringing new roles and professionals to WE AS WEB, as part of our strategy to understand and respond to the current challenges of the market. In practice, we are opting for specialists who combine programming skills with international languages to deliver complex projects, efficiently allocating our colleagues from Romania, Moldova, and Albania to the advantage of our clients. The results of our strategy have also been seen on a financial level, more precisely, at the end of August, we are on track to reach a turnover of 24 million euros, the goal set for this year," says Gabriel Zahan (in opening picture), CEO, WE AS WEB.

WE AS WEB ended 2022 with a turnover of 10 million euros and a net profit of 2 million euros.

In September, WE AS WEB also opened an office in Austria, and this year the company has expanded with new offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. In the new offices, WE AS WEB has staff that combines both technical expertise and a good understanding of the local culture and the specific needs of businesses in those countries. Teams understand and analyze technical requirements, take on parts of projects, and the major development components are carried out by experts from Romania, Moldova, or Albania.

WE AS WEB provides services to companies in Romania, Germany, Ireland, France, Austria, the United Kingdom, and the United States. More info about the company on https://www.weasweb.com.

*This is a Press release.

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 October 2023
Opinions
Guest post: Nobody is coming to save journalism. Ten thoughts about the state of media in Romania
10 October 2023
Politics
Romanian, Ukrainian presidents agree to upgrade relations, continue cooperation during meeting in Bucharest
29 September 2023
Culture
Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail in Romania wins Public Choice prize at 2023 European Heritage Awards
29 September 2023
People
Romanian wins America’s Got Talent and USD 1 million prize
15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion