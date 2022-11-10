We as Web: Offices in six Romanian cities and Chișinău, 3.3 million Euro turnover in the first semester

News from Companies

We as Web, a software development company and complete digital services provider, has grown its presence in six cities in the country, expanded in Moldova, in Chisinau, and ended the first semester with a turnover of 3.3 million Euros.

“This year, we took the first step across borders and opened an office in Chisinau. The team there has already reached 70 employees. In total, as a presence, our team comprises about 250 specialists and, at the moment, we are increasing our skills to provide effective solutions in three other new technological areas: Big Data and Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, Blockchain and Embedded,” said Claudiu Câmpean, Co-CEO, We as Web.

Currently, the company is present in Cluj-Napoca, Bucharest, Craiova, Brasov, Iasi, Timișoara and Chisinau. We as Web provides services to companies in Romania, Germany, Ireland, France, Austria, Great Britain and the USA.

We as Web aims to continue its international expansion, focusing on opening offices in Germany, Great Britain, the USA and the Nordic states in the short and medium term.

“The growth rate in 2022, in terms of number of employees, averages 20 experts per month. In July, we’ve set a very important record for us and added 40 more colleagues to the team. We aim to exceed 300 experts at the end of 2022,” added Claudiu Câmpean, Co-CEO, We as Web

At the end of the first semester, We as Web recorded a turnover of 3.3 million Euro and a net profit of 660,000 Euro. The company ended 2021, the first year of added focus on outsourcing services, with a turnover of over 1.6 million lei. Romania contributed with 20% in terms of revenues, the bulk of the business coming from foreign clients.

We as Web was founded five years ago, as a product company, and since 2021, the activity has focused on providing outsourcing services in software development, which include team and staff augmentation. More information about the company is available at www.weasweb.com.