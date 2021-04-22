Belgian developer WDP announces new EUR 19 mln logistic project in Transylvania

Belgian real estate developer and investor in the logistic and industrial market WDP announced its financial results for the first quarter of the year, revealing at the same time its investment plans on the Romanian market.

The group plans new developments of logistics spaces worth EUR 29 million in Romania.

WDP is currently completing the acquisition of new land in the Bucharest region, an investment amounting to EUR 10 million. In the region, it also completed the logistic parks in Ștefăneștii de Jos and Dragomirești.

The Belgian company also announced that it concluded an agreement in principle for a new logistics development, of 25,000 sqm, in the Transylvania area, without indicating the exact destination of the project, whose value amounts to EUR 19 mln.

WDP also announced that, in the first quarter of the year, it completed the construction of a warehouse with an area of 10,000 sqm for Decathlon, after a EUR 5 mln investment.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

