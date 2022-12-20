Archaeological discovery: A warrior's princely tomb unearthed on A7 motorway section in Romania

A major archaeological discovery was made on the route of the Ploiești-Buzău section of the future A7 motorway in Romania: a princely tomb of a warrior buried next to his horse, containing a varied inventory of weapons and ornaments, some of them made of gold, the national road company CNAIR announced. Based on the inventory, the discovery was dated to the migration period.

In the case of the infrastructure project of the A7 Ploiești-Buzău motorway, archaeologists were limited in their investigations because some portions of the route were not expropriated, which led to the impossibility of accessing the entire land, CNAIR explained.

"Even in this situation, on lot 1 of the mentioned project, on approximately 14 of the 21 km, the intrusive archaeological diagnosis could be carried out during the feasibility study phase, and four archaeological sites were identified," the company said, adding that, later on, four other sites were found. Archaeological research at one of these sites led to the discovery of the princely tomb.

"The tomb surprises with its varied and rich inventory, from elaborately crafted and decorated weapons to pieces of gold jewelry for both the deceased and the horse with which he was buried," CNAIR said in its Facebook post.

Specialists from the "Vasile Pârvan" Institute of Archeology in Bucharest carry the archaeological research. The burial inventory, as well as the bones, have been collected and are currently at the institute's laboratory to be cleaned, preserved and restored. Then, they will also be shown to the public.

(Photo source: screenshot from CNAIR's Facebook video)