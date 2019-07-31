Want an office overlooking Victoriei Square in Bucharest? We’re sharing ours!

We’re offering two office rooms for rent plus access to a meeting room in our shared office overlooking Victoriei Square in Bucharest. We provide all the property administration & maintenance, you just need to move in and get productive together!

The location is very downtown (just across the street from the BRD tower), with good access to subway and restaurants in the area. The building hosts mostly offices and is guarded.

One of the two offices for rent has about 8 sqm and an adjacent storage room of about 1.5 sqm. It can sit up to 3 people (two working stations already included). The second office can sit up to 5 people in an area of about 12 sqm and has a large closed balcony of about 2 sqm. This office has three working stations included.

Each office room for rent has AC. We provide internet connection and access to a shared meeting room, also with AC. There is also a shared bathroom and a shared kitchenette, and the cost includes maintenance, cleaning, and basic supplies.

We’re using the third office and we’re fun to work with and be around to. Drop us a line if you’d like to share the office with us. We’d love to have office colleagues from any industry related to media or from creative industries, for example, but this is not mandatory.

Ideal office colleagues: small to medium company/companies, with office - only activities (little to no public activity, but business meetings held in the office are absolutely fine), who respect privacy and are happy to follow a few basic shared office rules.

We look forward to hearing from you!

***

Monthly rental prices:

Office 1 - 8 sqm - 390 EUR+VAT for two people (all regular costs included);

Office 2 - 12 sqm - 430 EUR +VAT - for two people (all regular costs included);

For additional people, EUR 70 + VAT per person will be charged to cover the variable costs.

The two offices can be rented separately or together. No fees are applicable, and one month deposit plus one month will be paid in advance.

Location: Victoriei Square, Buzesti St.

Facilities: shared meeting room, air conditioning, storage room, balcony, internet access, office furniture.

Transportation: Subway Piata Victoriei (4 min away); various bus and tram routes available in a 2-7 min range.

Contact info for visits:

Ruxandra Stan; [email protected]

Visits can be scheduled starting 06.08.2019, from Monday to Thursday, between 16.30 - 17.30.