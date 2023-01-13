Wages in Romania lag slightly behind inflation despite double-digit advance

The nominal net wages in Romania increased by 13.6% YoY as of November to RON 4,141 (EUR 842), but they still couldn’t keep pace with the consumer prices.

Thus, they lost 2.7% compared to the same month of 2021, in real terms – the sharpest decline since 2009.

In fact, the average wage earned by Romanian employees has increased by double-digit rates in annual terms since February 2022 – and yet it is still losing ground gradually in real terms.

Employees’ expectations for further double-digit growth in their wages are supported by inflation that remains above 15% YoY. The central bank claims that the headline inflation will return to the single-digit area by the end of 2022 – but independent analysts are less optimistic.

