VTEX recognized as a Leader by IDC MarketScape in the B2B sector

VTEX, the composable and complete commerce platform for both B2C and B2B brands, has been named a Leader in the new IDC MarketScape: Worldwide B2B Digital Commerce Applications for MidMarket Growth 2023–2024 Vendor Assessment. VTEX.



The IDC MarketScape recognizes VTEX's leadership in B2B Digital Commerce, citing the following strengths:

Unified commerce approach: Unified commerce is a term with many potential definitions in commerce VTEX can competently cover each possible angle — B2B, B2C, B2X, omnichannel (retail plus e-commerce), experiential commerce (live commerce, conversational commerce, and guided shopping), and marketplaces — either directly or via composable commerce API integrations.

Developer-friendly: VTEX is a key player in the MACH Alliance, advocating for MACH commerce architectures. VTEX's alignment with these principles positions the company as a strong choice for enterprises seeking a future-proof digital commerce solution that offers flexibility and scalability.

Serverless development platform: VTEX IO is a comprehensive low-code platform, enabling rapid development and extension of ecommerce solutions.

Native marketplace capabilities and OMS: VTEX offers OMS and marketplace modules that allow merchants to operate their own online marketplace and sell across one another's online stores.

"In the realm of B2B operations, companies are increasingly recognizing VTEX as a transformative force. We not only serve as the front-end of their ERP, harmonizing sales channels, but also function as a versatile and customizable tool, streamlining architecture for increased business and IT efficiency," said Santiago Naranjo, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at VTEX. "The landscape of B2B commerce has shifted, with approximately 80% of B2B buyers now preferring digital channels, turning e-commerce from a future prospect into an immediate reality. In light of these evolving expectations, companies are seeking the ideal balance between packaged B2B commerce services and tailored apps. VTEX is the unparalleled solution, perfectly positioned to deliver precisely that."

Making B2B as easy as DTC

VTEX has gone beyond simplifying commerce to transforming the B2B landscape. Drawing from nearly two decades of DTC successes, the composable and complete platform provides a B2B solution that builds upon that foundation, with capabilities tailored to address the distinctive challenges faced by B2B sellers. These capabilities streamline the B2B buying process, empowering businesses to source inventory swiftly and seamlessly integrate with backend ERP, CRM, and other manufacturing systems.

Pierce Manufacturing applying a B2C mindset to B2B

VTEX supports over 2,600 customers, boasting over 3,400 active online stores spanning 38 countries. The company's global B2B clientele includes notable names such as Colgate, Pierce Manufacturing, and Stanley Black & Decker.

Pierce Manufacturing Inc., a subsidiary of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) and a renowned leader in crafting state-of-the-art customized fire apparatus, partnered with VTEX and commerce service provider Echidna. Together, they successfully developed a modern commerce aftermarket parts portal to serve Pierce Manufacturing's network of dealers. Leveraging VTEX capabilities, the initiative aimed to streamline the buyer journey and bring the B2B digital commerce site to life.

“With VTEX’s modular architecture, we have a user portal, an electronic parts catalog, a content management system, microsite functionality, and more. This allows us to manage one site instead of multiple software products, creating a seamless customer experience,” said Kaela Kucera, Ecommerce Manager, Pierce Manufacturing Inc.

About IDC MarketScape

The IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About VTEX

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) is the composable and complete commerce platform forward-thinking CEOs and CIOs choose to smarten up their investments. VTEX helps brands and retailers modernize their stack and reduce maintenance costs by rapidly migrating from legacy systems, connecting their entire value chain, and making inventory and fulfillment their strength. As a leader in digital commerce, VTEX is trusted by more than 2,600 B2C and B2B customers, including Carrefour, Colgate, Motorola, Sony, Stanley Black & Decker, and Whirlpool, having over 3,400 active online stores across 38 countries (as of FY ended on December 31, 2022).

