Vodafone once again receives the umlaut "Best in Test" certification for the best mobile network in Romania

The mobile network Vodafone Romania has been certified "Best in test" for the third consecutive year by the independent benchmarking organization umlaut. Vodafone Romania achieved the highest overall score in the umlaut assessment – 915 points, which keeps it on the first place among the top mobile networks in the country. Moreover, the company received the highest score for mobile voice services, data, as well as network reliability.

“In this era of high-speed, our customers need us to be by their side with a reliable network that supports this pace, because each of them is worth it. For us, the Vodafone network of 2024 means cutting-edge technology, expertise and constant efforts to stay ahead of any expectation, while for our customers it means the network they can rely on for quick access to their loved ones or for the conclusion of a new successful business collaboration. This certification from umlaut, through the tests it entails, measures the parameters that confirm that we have the best mobile network in the country, for the third consecutive year", said Nicolae Vîlceanu, Network Director, Vodafone Romania.

umlaut sets industry standards through measurements of over 200 mobile networks in over 120 countries. Since 2015, Vodafone Romania's mobile network was recognized for its efficient services and received recognition for different parameters.

The comparative measurement campaign following which Vodafone Romania’s network was once again designated "Best in test” ran from February 23rd to March 23rd, 2024, and the measurements made with professional equipment covered a road distance of about 8,700 km and localities counting for 24% of Romania's population. The measurement route included the towns of Bucharest, Craiova, Constanța, Galați, Focșani, Bacău, Iași, Suceava, Baia Mare, Satu Mare, Cluj-Napoca, Târgu Mureș, Timișoara și Arad, as well as on connection roads.

The certification is available at: www.umlaut.com/benchmarking

* This is a press release.