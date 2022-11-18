The investors who purchased in private placements the bonds issued by Romanian home-deco online retailer Vivre will recover only 4.2% of their RON 59 mln (EUR 12 mln) claims – and this only at the end of the four-year recovery plan, according to Ziarul Financiar citing the remedial strategy drafted by court-appointed manager PwC.

Vivre Deco raised EUR 10.5 mln through bonds listed and now traded at Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) in the amount of EUR 3.45 mln intermediated by BT Capital Partners and EUR 7 mln through TradeVille.

The bonds maturing in 2025 and 2026 carry coupons of 5.25% and 5.5%, respectively, but the actual yield at issue can not be known since they were issued under private placements to selected investors picked by BT Capital Partners and TradeVille.

(Photo source: Rawpixelimages/Dreamstime.com)