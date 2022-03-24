Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Business

Minister Vilceanu assures Romania will not miss end-March milestones set under RRF

24 March 2022
The 24 targets and milestones set under the Relaunch and Resilience Facility (RRF) for the end of March will not be missed, minister of investments and European projects Dan Vilceanu assured. And, anyway, the requests for disbursements to be placed in May are linked to the 21 targets and milestones set for the end of December last year, he added.

As regards the three end-December targets reported as missed at that time, they will all be settled by the time Romania places the requests for EUR 2 bln of grants and EUR 1.9 bln of loans in May, minister Vilceanu explained.

"The three milestones missed in December were related to a discussion between the European Commission and the European Investment Bank. That discussion has now been closed. In two to three weeks, we can close the three milestones that we could not be closed in December. [...] The first payment request that Romania will submit, most likely, in the middle of May, EUR 2 bln on the grant side and EUR 1.9 bln on the loan side, is related to those milestones set for December, not to the ones we have to close in March," he said, according to Bursa.ro.

Vilceanu also announced that the next payment request would be submitted by Romania under RRF in October, targeting EUR 2 bln of grants and EUR 1 bln of loans.

"Basically, this year, we should draw EUR 6 bln under RRF," he said.

In December and January, Romania was already disbursed as advance payments some EUR 1.9 bln of loans and the same amount as grants. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Ilona Andrei)

