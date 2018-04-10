Symphony orchestra plays video game music in Bucharest this May

The Romanian Radio National Orchestra will play music from video games such as Super Mario Bros and Angry Birds in Bucharest this May.

The concert, titled Game Heroes, will take place at Sala Radio on May 4, starting 19:00.

The orchestra will play the musical works of several composers who collaborate with internationally known games companies and studios. The program includes The Raven – Legacy of a master thief. Overture (Benny Oschmann), Angry Birds (Ari Pulkkinnen), Bioshock 2.Suite (Garry Schyman), Super Mario Bros Medley / live gaming by Malternativ (Koji Kondo), and Chrono Cross. Suite (Yasunori Mitsuda).

Tickets cost RON 20, 25 and 30, depending on the category, and can be purchased online at Bilete.ro or from Romanian Post offices, Inmedio, and the ticket office of Sala Radio. Students and pensioners benefit from discounts.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo: Goethe.de)